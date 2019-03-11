Share:

Earlier in the day, Ethiopian Airlines, along with the Civil Aviation Administration of China, announced that they had suspended operating Boeing 737 MAX 8 aeroplanes in order to address the plane crash near Addis Ababa.

Ethiopian state TV reported Monday that investigators had recovered the black box from the crash site of the Boeing passenger jet, near the country's capital. Commenting on the news Ethiopian Airlines later stated that the second box had also been found.

The jet crashed just a few minutes after take-off on 10 March, killing all 157 people on board.

The tragedy raised questions about the safety of the new Boeing 737 MAX 8, as four months ago a plane of the same model operated by Indonesia’s Lion Air crashed into the Java Sea, claiming the lives of at least 189 people.

According to data acquired from the black box of the Indonesian jet, the sensors showed incorrect speed and altitude readings, which could have caused the tragedy.

Following the crash in Ethiopia, Indonesian authorities also decided to ground their Boeing 737 MAX fleet, the AFP reported.