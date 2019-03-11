Share:

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed four illegal housing colonies in various parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

A spokesman of the authority told APP here on Sunday, FDA sealed illegal colonies-- Sandal City, Kiran Valley, JM Valley and Kiran Block at Millat Road on the violations of rules.

He said that under Local Government Ordinance 2001 and Development of Citizens Act 1976, all the housing scheme developers are bound to seek permission from the FDA before developing any residential scheme or starting constructions, but developers of these housing schemes started constructions without getting prior permission from the FDA.

Taking notice of the irregularities, a team of FDA Town Planning Directorate headed by Deputy Director Town Planning Arshad Warraich sealed premises of these housing colonies besides demolishing their offices and boundary walls, digging up roads and sewerage lines there.

Cases have also been got registered against owners of these illegal housing colonies and further action is under way, the spokesman added.