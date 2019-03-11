Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Sunday said gas companies are damaging masses and the economy for their profits. The gas companies are discouraging private sector trying to import LNG to ensure their domination in the gas sector, it said.

Over two dozen companies have invested in LNG business but not a single private entity has been allowed to import LNG which has discouraged many investors, said Chairman Brig.

Muhammad Aslam Khan (Retd).

He said that allowing the private sector to import LNG will reduce the price of fuel which will benefit masses which is against the interests of some influential.

Brig. Muhammad Aslam Khan observed that OGRA should not be made dysfunctional by keeping its quorum incomplete while the appointment of energy officials in OGRA should be stopped as it is a clear conflict of interest.

He said that only functional and empowered regulator can safeguard interests of masses to some extent.

He noted that gas companies are earning billions of rupees but they want more, therefore, gas prices are being revised upwards frequently.

He noted that SNGPL’s line losses were 8.07 percent but now the same has been pushed up to 10.79 percent which will add huge money to their coffers at the cost of masses which must be noticed.