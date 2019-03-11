Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Faisal Karim Kundi Sunday said that federal minister Ali Amin Gundapur should be in prison because he was accused of a murder.

In a statement, Kundi said that during election campaign Israrullah Gundapur was killed in a suicide attack. “His brother Inamullah Gundapur is on record to have said that Israrullah Gundapur Gundapur’s attackers were facilitated and funded by Ali Amin Gundapur,” he added.

The PPP leader said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s narrative against terrorism was only an eyewash as his cabinet minister was a supporter and facilitator of terror acts.

“How National Action Plan will be implemented when a facilitator of terrorists is in the cabinet of Imran Khan? We demand justice for the family of Israrullah Gundapur,” he said.