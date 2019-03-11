Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) on Sunday said political manoeuvres of Modi have backfired therefore he has opened an economic front against Pakistan.

After humiliation on military, political and moral fronts, India has opened an economic front against Pakistan which should be taken seriously, it said.

Indian PM Modi is now using India’s economic clout to damage Pakistan by isolating it diplomatically, said Patron ICST Shahid Rasheed Butt.

Now India is inking defence deals worth billions of dollars with influential countries which will help her gain their support, he added.