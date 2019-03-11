Share:

In a latest act of aggression by India, Indian Union Minister of State for Water Resources Arjun Mehghwal on Sunday said India has diverted 0.53 million acre-feet water from three eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas and Sutlej) – which was flowing into Pakistan.

“The water has been stored and will be used whenever Rajasthan or Punjab needs it. It can be used for drinking or irrigation purposes,” he said.

Another Indian minister, Nitin Gadkari, had announced similar plans just days after the February 14 Pulwama bombing in occupied Kashmir.

However, it remains unclear whether New Delhi has violated the Indus Waters Treaty as under the agreement signed in 1960, Islamabad has unrestricted access to the western rivers Indus, Jhelum and Chenab, while New Delhi has control over the three eastern rivers Ravi, Beas and Sutlej.

The treaty also guaranteed ten years of uninterrupted water supply to Pakistan, and during this period Pakistan built damns including Warsak, Mangla and Tarbela.