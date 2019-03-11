Share:

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said India does not have the courage to hold elections in occupied Kashmir despite heavy military presence.

The information minister took to Twitter and said, "700,000 troops have been deployed in Kashmir and there's one Indian soldier to every 10 Kashmiris. Despite this, you [India] do not have the courage to hold elections in occupied Kashmir."

سات لاکھ فوج کشمیر میں تعینات ہے، ہر دس کشمیریوں پر ایک بھارتی فوجی مسلط ہے اس کے باوجود آپ میں جرࣿات نہیں کہ آپ کشمیر میں انتخابات کرا سکیں، جب ارب ھا روپیہ سیکورٹی پر خرچنے کے بعد بھی آپ کی یہ حالت ہے تو ضد نہ کریں،استصواب کی طرف جائیں لوگوں کو فیصلہ کرنے دیں وہ کیا چاہتے ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 11, 2019

If this is your situation even after spending billions on security then don't be stubborn. Go towards self-determination and let people decide what they want, he added.

India will hold a general election in seven stages starting on April 11, the election commission said on Sunday, in what will be the world’s biggest democratic exercise with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to benefit from tensions with Pakistan.