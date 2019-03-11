Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said India does not have the courage to hold elections in occupied Kashmir despite heavy military presence.

READ MORE: SC hears case on enforcement of protection against harassment law

The information minister took to Twitter and said, "700,000 troops have been deployed in Kashmir and there's one Indian soldier to every 10 Kashmiris. Despite this, you [India] do not have the courage to hold elections in occupied Kashmir."

If this is your situation even after spending billions on security then don't be stubborn. Go towards self-determination and let people decide what they want, he added. 

READ MORE: Scientists determine more accurate weight of Milky Way

India will hold a general election in seven stages starting on April 11, the election commission said on Sunday, in what will be the world’s biggest democratic exercise with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to benefit from tensions with Pakistan.