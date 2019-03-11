Share:

LAHORE/NEW DELHI - India has decided not to hold the state elections in the Occupied Kashmir, apparently fearing it will draw more world attention to the area - which is already under focus because of New Delhi’s state terrorism there and appears to be slipping out of her hand.

The region has emerged as a nuclear flash point, as is evident from recent escalation of tension between India and Pakistan. This is another key reason behind the increased interest of the international community in the valley, where the occupying forces are committing human rights violations at a massive scale.

The Indian Election Commission set off an avalanche of criticism on Sunday when it announced that the assembly elections in IoK (India-occupied Kashmir) would not be held along with Lok Sabha (national assembly) elections.

Polls to elect a new Lok Sabha, or lower house of parliament, will be held from April 11 to May 19. Votes will be counted on May 23.

Even the former stooge chief minister Omar Abdullah described commission’s decision as a “surrender” to Pakistan, to freedom fighters and to the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC).

The state has already been under Governor’s Rule after the BJP ended the ruling alliance with Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party, and it has witnessed increased violence against the Kashmiris - who are demanding the right to self determination.

Ms Mufti, who was chief minister during her party’s rule, also criticised the decision and said the announcement exposes the “sinister designs” of the Government of India. “Decision to hold only parliamentary elections in J&K confirms sinister designs of GoI. Not letting people elect a government is antithetical to the very idea of democracy. Also a tactic of buying time to disempower people by pushing an agenda that suits their ulterior motives,” she wrote.

Omar Abdullah

Decision to not hold state polls in Kashmir is surrender to Pakistan and Hurriyat

Mirwaiz Umar

Valley observes strike against summoning the popular leader in a frivolous case

Mehbooba Mufti

(It’s) a time buying tactic to disempower people by pushing an agenda that suits India’s ulterior motives

IoK went to polls in 2014 simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections and almost all the political parties in the valley had appealed to the election commission to hold the elections along with the polls for the lower house of parliament this time also.

But the commission indicated that the time was ‘not right’ for it as the strife-torn state was witnessing a surge in independence movement after the Pulwama attack and the recent skirmishes with Pakistan.

Explaining the move, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said, “We will have to carry out three phases of election for just one constituency of Anantnag [due to fear of attacks by the freedom fighters]... so you can imagine how complicated it is.”

In a series of tweets, the state’s former CM Omar Abdullah targeted the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the announcement of elections in other states and excluding Kashmir from the process.

“With the amount of international attention elections in J&K attract I never thought PM Modi would be willing to confess his failure on a global stage but we all make mistakes & that was mine,” he said in a tweet.

In another tweet he said that Balakot and Uri were symbols of the Modi’s mishandling of national security, and he termed it “the mess he has made”, and added, “the abject surrender to anti-India forces is crying shame”.

With the growing impression across the world that the occupied Kashmir has almost slipped out of India’s hands, the BJP government has started taking more steps to suppress the freedom struggle there, as a result of which the gulf between the Kashmiris and the so-called ‘biggest democracy of the world’ has further widened.

Strike in Valley

The National Investigation Agency’s summons to APHC Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq that he appear before it in New Delhi for questioning in a terror funding case on Monday has added fuel to fire.

The enraged Kashmiris therefore observed a shutdown in Srinagar and the adjoining areas on Sunday. Business centres and shops remained closed, a manifestation that people of IoK are not ready to tolerate any step against their true leadership.

According to media reports, Naseem Geelani, son of the octogenarian leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, has also been summons by the NIA.

Naseem was also summoned twice before by the agency, but this is the first time that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been called for questioning.

The strike call for Sunday was given by the Srinagar-based Traders Coordination Committee, an amalgam of various trade bodies, and was supported by Beopar Mandal Mahrajgunj and Jamia Market, Srinagar.

The committee’s chairman Nazir Shah said summoning Farooq was unacceptable to the traders’ community. According to the Kashmir Media Service, he said traders would hit the streets if the summon was not revoked.

“The Mirwaiz family has been at the forefront of religious activities and any attack on him is an attack on Kashmiris [large majority of whom are Muslims],” Shah was quoted as saying.

New Delhi was “pushing the people of Kashmir into fire by making an onslaught on socio-religious organisations and religious leadership”, he said.

The reaction of former IoK chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was also very strong on this development. She said in a message on twitter that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq wasn’t an “ordinary separatist leader” and added that he was the “religious and spiritual head” to Kashmiri Muslims.

“NIA summons to him (Mirwaiz) are emblematic of GOIs (Government of India’s) repeated assaults on our religious identity. J&K is the proverbial sacrificial lamb exploited to divert attention from real issues,” she said.

Newspapers’ protest

In a separate development, several prominent newspapers in IoK published blank front pages in protest of the “unexplained denial by Indian authorities of advertisements” to the Greater Kashmir and Kashmir Reader, The Kashmir Media Service reported.

According to KMS, authorities had stopped advertisements to the two daily newspapers a day after the February 14 attack in occupied Kashmir’s Pulwama area, which killed more than 40 Indian paramilitary soldiers.

The Kashmir Editors Guild earlier sought the attention of the Press Council of India and the Editors Guild to “exercise their legal, ethical and professional mandate to intervene in the issue and ensure that the media was not strangulated”, the agency reported.

They condemned the ban and said that the “media in Kashmir is one of the most professional and has retained its neutrality even at the cost of lives”.

“It will continue to do so,” they added, noting that the “attempts at strangulating the media” were a continuation of what had taken place in the past.

The former IoK chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s reaction to this move too was very strong.

“Greater Kashmir is one of the most popular local dailies of J&K. Centre’s decision to stop ads to it should be viewed in context of their attitude towards press & electronic media in general. Kowtow to their warped agenda & sing praises. Or else suffer”, she tweeted.

Pakistan’s Hindu’s condemn Indian aggression

Meanwhile, Pakistan Hindu Council unanimously passed a resolution on Sunday against Indian aggression and vowed to support brave Pak Army for defending motherland.

According to a press release, the Managing Committee, during its meeting held at PHC House, also termed the recent visit of prominent parliamentarian Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani to India a remarkable peace initiative to defuse Pakistan-India regional tensions.

In order to acknowledge the successful Pakistan Movement, Pakistan Hindu Council also announced to dedicate upcoming Holi festival to Pakistan Day.

Holi is falling on 20th March 2019 as per Hindu lunar calendar.

Dr Vankwani said patriotic Pakistani Hindu community on the Holi festival would acknowledge the noble achievements of Quaid-e-Azam and our elders for passing the Pakistan Resolution on March 23, 1940.

The meeting was attended by Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani (Patron), Gopal Khamuani (President), Parshotam Ramani (Gen. Secretary), Paman Lal Rathi (Joint Secretary), Bharat Kumar Mangalni (Finance Secretary), Prem Talreja (Advisor) and other members.