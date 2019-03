Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Police cricket team defeated star-studded Babar Cricket Academy by 4 wickets in a friendly 30-over-aside cricket match played here at Police lines Headquarters cricket ground.

Put into bat first, Babar Academy were bowled out for 177 in 28.5 overs with Zeeshan Malik emerging as top scorer with 52 and Dani and Sunny hitting 23 each. Gul Hameed clinched 6 wickets for 37 and Ayub 3 for 20. Islamabad police chased the target in 24.5 overs losing just 6 wickets. Rana Adnan smashed match-winning 67 while M Shahzaib made 52 and Waheed 30. Zeeshan bagged 2 for 32. Rana Adnan was named man of the match