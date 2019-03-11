Share:

ISLAMABAD - The incumbent Local Governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will cease to exist in August thus new LG polls are likely to be held in November, sources in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said.

Sources said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has informed the provincial governments to take appropriate steps to ensure elections are held on time.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Secretary Babar Yuqub who chaired an important meeting last week had categorically conveyed to the representatives of the provincial governments in attendance that no delay in the LG polls will be accepted.

Accordingly, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the provincial authorities to mobilise voters to change respective addresses on which they had registered as a voter before 31 March, on failing their votes will be transferred to the permanent addresses.