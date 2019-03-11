Share:

LAHORE - Matias Vial Parez’ heroics helped Master Paints Black lift the International Steels National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup as they thumped sister team Master Paints by 10-6 in the final played here at jam-packed Lahore Polo Club ground Sunday.

Man-in-form Matias led his team’s march to the podium with impressive eight-goal haul and thwarted the star-studded Master Paints line up quite manfully. Ahmed Ali Tiwana also played good hand in his team’s victory with two goals. Juan Cruz Losada and Hamza Mawaz Khan contributed with four and two goals respectively and tried hard to earn victory for their side yet their efforts were futile.

In the subsidiary final, Barry’s beat Diamond Paints/Newage by 6-5. Raja Mikael Sami and Raja Samiullah banged in a brace each for the winning side while Bautista Bayuger and Nafees Barry contributed with one goal each. From the losing side, Salvador Ulloa hammered a hat-trick and Taimoor Ali Malik banged in a brace. Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood graced the final as chief guest while International Steels Director Sameer Chinoy was guest of honour.

Matias opened the scoring for Master Paints Black with a solo-effort field goal and Ahmed doubled the lead with another field goal. Hamza brought Master Paints into the fray by skillfully converting a field goal. Matias was the man in-charge in the second chukker converting three goals while Master Paints fought back well through Losada and Hamza, who fired in one goal apiece, to reduce the deficit to 5-3.

Mastias maintained his supremacy in the third chukker as well, smashing in two more goals to further strengthen Master Paints Black lead to 7-3. Losada converted a 40-yard penalty to keep his side’s hopes alive in the match as by the close of the chukker, Master Paints Black were enjoying 7-4 lead. In the fourth chukker, Matias got a chance to convert a 30-yard penalty, which he converted comfortably to further stretch Master Paints Black lead to 8-4 while Losada kept on struggling and succeeded in converting 40-yard penalty to once again reduce the margin to 8-5.

Losada started the fifth and last chukker by converting a 30-yard penalty to further reduce the deficit to 8-6 but it was all which Master Paints could get from the final as Master Paints Black added two more goals in their tally through Ahmed and Matias to win the final by 10-6. Nicolas Scortichini and Martin Fewster officiated the final as field umpires and Salvador Ulloa as match referee.

AWARDS

Azhar Ali Life Time Achievement Award Irfan Ali Hyder

Most improved player in -2 to 0 category Daniyal Sheikh

Most improved player in 0 to 2 category Raja Mikael Sami

Most improved player 2 to 4 category Raja Temur Nadeem

Most valuable Pakistani player Ahmed Ali Tiwana

Most valuable Foreign player Matias Vial Parez

Highest goal scorer of the season Matias Vial Parez

Best playing polo pony (foreign) Sufi Farooq’s Quinta

Best playing polo (local) Raja Temur’s Cleopatra

Best playing patron Sufi M Haroon

Emerging talent award Arib Ali Malik

Lady member category Leenah Barry