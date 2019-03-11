Share:

Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission held its meeting in Lahore with the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the chair. The meeting approved drafting of new act and formation of Advisory Council of Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (POPC). It decided to form committees of the commission at district level in the province, to form committees of the commission at district level in the province. It may be added here that no board meeting was ever held during the five-year tenure of the previous government. Commissioner POPC Usman Anwar briefed about the performance of the commission. The Commissioner, Overseas Pakistanis, Mr. Usman Anwar gave a comprehensive presentation regarding performance of OPC through an Organogram (organization chart) comprising slides and diagram showing the structure of an organization and the relationships and relative ranks of its parts and positions, and also the ways to move forward in regard to redressal of grievances of the overseas Pakistanis. It may be mentioned that Usman Anwar is outstanding bureaucrat who has rendered meritorious services on different assignments. He is committed to make POPC vibrant and a number of initiatives have been taken in his supervision. Ch. Waseem Akhtar, Vice Chairman is also energetic and committed to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis, and both are determined to make POPC more efficient and effective organization. The Chief Minister accorded approval to draft the new act and directed that final recommendations should be presented after consulting the line departments for finalizing the new act. Similarly, pending cases should be disposed of on priority basis. The meeting decided to constitute district-level OPC committees and the Chief Minister directed to complete the nomination of members at the earliest. Constitution of advisory council was also given approval. Chief Minister directed to constitute a committee for the nomination of advisory council members.

Achievements in 175 days have also been highlighted in the slides. Property worth Rs. 34 crores and 75 lacs got vacated; an amount of Rs. 44,75000 was retrieved, and an amount of Rs. 17 crores and 67 lacs was compromised and committed to be refunded. More than 5823 complaints involving land and other build properties of OPs worth billions of rupees were resolved, and property worth 34 bn was secured and delivered to owners. Allotment of 74 plots worth Rs. 20 crores and 102 houses worth Rs. 40 crores by Eden Housing Society to Expatriate Pakistanis (claimants) were restored. 72 kanal residential land was secured from squatters in Overseas Pakistanis Housing Scheme; and a checque for Rs. 50.8 million was handed over to a UK-based expatriate Zaher Ahmed paid by him as ransom. Four properties worth Rs. 120 million of Sharjah-based OP were retrieved.

This is no mean achievement, and Punjab government deserves accolades for redressal of grievances and attending to the complaints of Overseas Pakistanis. The maiden board meeting of Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission was attended by board members including provincial minister Bau Muhammad Rizwan, Advocate General Punjab, SMBR, Addl. Chief Secretary, ACS (Home), Chairman P&D, Spokesman to CM, Vice Chairperson OPC Punjab, Commissioner OPC Punjab, Chairman PBIT Sardar Tanvir Abbas, assembly members including Umar Tanvir, Khayal Ahmad, Muhammad Amin Zulqarnain, Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Shaheena Kareem and others. is also worth mentioning that the Chief Minister has not only appreciated performance of OPC but also approved a number of initiatives to make it into an effective organization. It has to be mentioned that nowhere in the world, expatriates are provided facilities as is done in Pakistan.