Share:

ISLAMABAD - Members of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal with the support of main opposition parties is determined to move a resolution to condemn federal minister Faisal Vawda in the Parliament.

“Members of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) have decided not to change their stance, as they would try to move their resolution to condemn Faisal Vawda in the upcoming National Assembly proceedings,” said MMA senior member Munir Orakzai, exclusively talking to The Nation.

The opposition had submitted a resolution in the National Assembly Secretariat, which could not be put in the ‘order of the day’ agenda.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had already told the house that the decision to put the resolution in the agenda of any National Assembly proceedings would be made after reviewing its content.

The religio-political party with the support of main opposition parties had made failed attempts to adopt a resolution in the house for two consecutive days (Thursday and Friday). Whereas, the government side is still trying to resolve the matter sans passing a resolution on it.

MMA member said they had mentioned in the resolution that there was a need to proceed against the minister on his remarks according to the 1973Constitution.

About the support of main opposition parties, Orakzai said both the main opposition parties (PPP-P and PML-N) had assured to support them on this matter.

“If they (PPP-P and PML-N) change their stance, members of MMA will make all out effort to move the resolution in the National Assembly,” he said.

Earlier, the dialogue between the government and the opposition MNAs, which for lasted over three hours could not reach any final solution on this matter.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and others had made efforts in the house to woo opposition and members of MMA.