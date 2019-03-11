Share:

ISLAMABAD - Mustansar Ali Khan won the 6th Serena Hotels Invitational Golf Championship 2019 net category title.

M Zia won the second net trophy and Shahid Habib third. Wing Commander Zahid Qureshi won the diplomatic/government/armed forces/international agencies category title, followed by George Rhind and Col Riaz. Priya Ilango won the ladies net followed by Yani Rhind. In Aga Khan Youth & Sports Board for Pakistan category, Mustansar won first net and Saleem Shalwani second.

Riffat Ejaz Noor won the longest drive hole 18, whereas the closest to pin hole 5 was won by Nadeem Azam and closest to pin hole 12 was won by Zia Khan. No one could claim the hole-in-one bumper prize of brand new Suzuki Car.