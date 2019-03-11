Share:

ANADOLO - North Koreans voted in parliamentary elections on Sunday, with only a single candidate registered for each constituency, according to South Korean state-run news agency.

North Korea will elect deputies for the 14th Supreme People’s Assembly, Yonhap news agency said in a report. Polls are held every five years to elect rubber-stamp parliament in the North Korea.

North Korea held first parliamentary elections in 2014, under the leadership of Kim Jong-un, in which 99.97 percent of all registered voters had participated.

North Korean voters, aged 17 or older, have started to cast their ballots at 9 a.m. local time.

As of 3 p.m. local time, 92.35 percent of all registered voters had cast their ballots, according to North Korea’s KCNA news agency.