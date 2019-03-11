Share:

Spokesperson for the Punjab government Shahbaz Gill has said that Nawaz Sharif is allowed to get himself treated in Sindh, if he wishes to do so.

Reacting on a meeting between Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairperson, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail, Gill said that the PPP leader had offered Nawaz to get a treatment in Sindh.

The Punjab government spokesperson said that more than 150 doctors were employed in the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology. “Annually, over 45,000 people get treatment there.”

He said: “I just want to convey to Mian sahib that he is currently in the safe province.” The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, however, hasn’t given its version whether the party of family members of Sharif was considering moving Nawaz Sharif to Sindh for his treatment.

A two-member panel of doctors of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) after examining former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday recommended him cycle exercise.

As per details, two specialist cardiologists Dr Nadeem Malik and Dr Saqib Shafiq examined the (PML-N supremo at the Kot Lakhpat jail and recommended him cycle exercise owing to his health issue.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar after doctors’ recommendation has ordered the concerned authorities to provide an exercise cycle machine to the former prime minister.