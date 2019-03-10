Share:

LOS ANGELES-Nicole Scherzinger doesn’t eat in the evenings. The 40-year-old singer believes the key to her slender frame is to finish all her meals at 7pm and not give into any night time cravings.

She told Closer magazine: ‘’I try not to eat after 7pm. Eating at night is when most people fall off the wagon, so I have a cut-off point and that way I avoid all those extra calories.’’

But the ‘Poison’ hitmaker won’t ‘’deprive’’ herself of any foods she wants to eat the rest of the time, and also believes in the importance of regular exercise.

She said: ‘’I also work out four to five times a week but I never deprive myself.

‘’If I want a big bowl of cheesy pasta, I’ll have one, but I will also make sure I get my workout in too. Nicole previously admitted she trains ‘’like a demon’’ when she has a particular project coming up. She said: ‘’To get in shape before a video shoot or during ‘The X Factor’, I hit the gym like a demon.

‘’It’s like training for a world title fight! To stop exercise being boring, I mix it up with yoga and spin. A deep tissue massage with essential oils afterwards is an ultimate treat. ‘’I also love to run and when I’m in London, I pound the sidewalk. ‘’No one bothers me if I stick a cap on, although they probably can’t catch me!’’ And the brunette beauty recently revealed she works out with David Beckham when she is in Los Angeles, California, because they both have the ‘’same favourite teacher’’ at the fitness centre.

Speaking about her exercise plan and partner, she said recently: ‘’I’ve taken SoulCycle spinning classes with David in LA because we have the same favourite teacher that we love there.’’