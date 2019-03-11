Share:

Islamabad - Experts have examined the Pulwama dossier sent by India and have concluded that neither the dossier contains any actionable information nor it qualifies for further probe. The dossier is rather a collection of irrelevant and obsolete stuff which itself amply testifies that Pakistan in no way is linked with Pulwama incident.

A highly-placed official, on condition of anonymity, disclosed that Pulwama dossier mainly contains a request letter, asking Pakistan to take immediate and verifiable action against JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar, details of his family members allegedly involved in terrorism against India , satellite imagery of certain buildings in Southern Punjab and north of KP, screen shorts and clipping of “Al-Qalam” the periodical organ of JeM, clipping of Indian and Pakistani newspapers regarding activities of JeM and 2002 pictures of public gatherings addressed by Masood Azhar.

The dossier did not shed light on key aspects of incident like who were the planners, communication among terrorists, type of explosive used in attack, arrest and release of attacker Adil, his financer, local handler, details of logistical support and cross-border movement from Pakistan if any.

It does not qualify for further probe as it is just a collection of irrelevant, obsolete stuff, unable to answer key questions

Experts say the dossier does not shed light on key aspects of the incident

Pakistan is actively contemplating to share the details of Pulwama dossier with P5 and other friendly countries. A response will be sent to India at a suitable time and Pakistan may demand India to provide with important information missing in dossier specially when and where attacker Adil was arrested, for how much time he was kept in custody by security forces, when and why released, type of explosives used in this attack. And on the top of that any evidence about Adel’s contacts in Pakistan and cross border movement from Pakistan if any.

According to source, Indian media have claimed that RDX was used in Palwama suicide attack which makes a sense because RDX is frequently used in mega construction projects and mining in Held Kashmir. Keeping in view this background, there is every likelihood that a local facilitator working on mega project had provided terrorists the explosive material.

RDX is an organic compound, a white solid material without smell or taste. This is considered to be more energetic explosive than TNT and also has military applications.

Although the Pulwama dossier does not have a substantial evidence for action by Pakistan but diplomatic activity of sending the dossier somewhat eased Pak-India tension and paved the way for diplomacy to take its course.FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi in a recent statement had already said that Pakistan will welcome engagement with India on the basis of the Pulwama dossier.“We have received the dossier and are examining it. After examining it, we will present our stance. If India will try to engage us on the basis of this dossier, we will welcome it. However, there are other issues.”

On Feb 28, Pakistan confirmed it had received the Indian dossier on the Pulwama attack in which at least 40 Indian soldiers were killed. Pakistan has said it will act if there is actionable evidence.

The MEA said Pakistan was conveyed that India expects Pakistan to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from territories under its control.