ISLAMABAD - The ‘peak factor’ of popular online cab services has become a continuous annoyance for customers forcing them to pay double or triple bucks for regular users.

“The cab services are using peak factor as tool for getting more money from citizens during office or rash hours and also in harsh weather”, Naema Nasreen, a daily commuter, said. These companies are trying to squeeze money from customers while claiming to provide them better services, she commented.

“I usually pay Rs200 to Rs250 to reach my university but in peak factor, I have to pay Rs450 to Rs500 which is totally unjustified”, she complained.

She said that earlier, the peak factor ratio ranged between 1.2 and 1.5 but now it had jumped to 1.8 to 1.9, which, she said, is not affordable, especially for students.

She shared that the online service was a good and secure facility and parents preferred it for girls but these cheating tactics by the companies are now getting on our nerves.

Shabana Parveen, another frequent user, said that the online service was convenient compared to local transport or yellow cab but since they started peak factor, she was paying around Rs15,000 to Rs18,000 as cab fare costing around half of her salary.

She said that on special occasions like Eid or national days, their peak factor touches sky high which are obviously out of reach.

She said, “Cab services take undue advantage from people through peak factor.”

When contacted, an official of online cab service said that peak factor meant when demand of cabs increased and its availability is limited. Automatically fares are increased to manage the commuters’ demand, she added.

She said that in future, they would try to reduce the peak factor as they focus to facilitate commuters with ease and comfort.