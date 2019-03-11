Share:

ISLAMABAD - Officials from Pakistan, China and Afghanistan will meet in Kabul on Monday (today) to discuss cooperation in various fields, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said in Kabul on Sunday.

Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Idrees Zaman will preside over the trilateral meeting to follow up the agreements on practical cooperation mechanism between the three countries.

Official sources in Islamabad confirmed the meeting and said Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Zahid Nasrullah Khan will represent the country.

The trilateral forum at the level of foreign ministers was launched in 2017 at the initiative of China when relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan was at lowest ebb.

Pakistan wants to improve relations with Afghanistan as part of its efforts for economic development in the region.

An official said the trilateral meeting will review progress on agreed projects. In Dec last year, Foreign Minister Mehmood Qureshi joined his Afghan and Chinese counterparts at 2nd Foreign Ministers Dialogue in Kabul, reaffirming their commitment to strengthen relations, deepen cooperation, and advancing connectivity through BRI, RECCA and other regional initiatives.

The three sides had agreed to promote China-Afghanistan-Pakistan trilateral cooperation under the framework of jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative.

Pakistan and China support the Afghan-owned, and Afghan led inclusive peace process and have assured Kabul to facilitate the process.

China has expressed its readiness to support Afghanistan and Pakistan in building immigration reception center and drinking water supply schemes at each side of the Ghulam Khan Khel crossing point and to explore cold storages at Chaman and Spin Boldak.

China supports enhanced coordination between Afghanistan and Pakistan on major energy and connectivity projects including the construction of Quetta-Kandahar Railway and Kabul-Peshawar Motorway and Railway.

In the December talks, the three countries had also agreed to counter terrorist logistical capabilities including financing, recruitment, training and strengthen trilateral cooperation for counter-terrorism capacity building, deny terrorist use of the internet and to take joint steps for deradicalisation, as well as work together to break the nexus between narco-trade and terror financing.

To advance their cooperation in the fields of Counter-Terrorism, the three sides had also signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Counter-Terrorism.