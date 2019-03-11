Share:

With over 25,000 students including 6,000 Ph.D. scholars from Pakistan studying in different universities of China, the South Asian country has become the third-largest source of China’s international students.

“The number of Pakistani students has risen from 9,630 in 2013 to 25,000 last year owing to a series of preferential policies after the launch of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework,” Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid said while addressing ‘Pakistan Students Forum’ held here. More than 400 Pakistani students studying in Beijing and other cities attended the forum.

Welcoming the students at the forum, first of its nature held in the premises of the Embassy of Pakistan, he advised the student to abide by the local laws during their stay in China.