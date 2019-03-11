Share:

ISLAMABAD - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Industry and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said yesterday that around 30 projects were being proposed to the Qatar government and investors, besides discussions to further explore the potential of trade and investment between the private sectors of both countries.

Addressing a joint Pakistan-Qatar Trade and Investment Conference organised by Board of Investment Pakistan, in Doha, in collaboration with Qatar Finance Center and Embassy of Pakistan Doha, he appreciated the joint efforts of Pakistani and Qatari authorities for organising the joint investment and business conference.

The Pakistani delegation, comprising leading businessmen and investors from various sectors, is being led by Abdul Razak Dawood and Chairman Board of Investment (BoI) Haroon Sharif, said a message received here.

The event was jointly chaired by Abdul Razak Dawood and Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali Bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, and attended by important businessmen and investors from Qatar, including Tourism and Hospitality, Fintech, Finance and Agriculture & Food businesses.

In his opening remarks, Qatar’s Minister of Commerce welcomed Pakistani delegation and hoped for fruitful sessions resulting in long and sustainable economic relationships between the two countries. Chairman BoI Haroon Sharif gave a short presentation on the investment opportunities in Pakistan, with special focus on improving the business circumstances in the country through reforms and special incentives.

He reiterated that the government of Pakistan was providing equal opportunities to investors from all over the world. He added that CPEC investments had provided impetus to the economy and many other companies, like ExxonMobil, Kargil, DOW, Kia, Hyundai and Volkswagen, were now investing in the country.

This was followed by panel discussions on Investment Opportunities in Pakistan and Investment Opportunities in Qatar for Pakistani Conglomerates.

The discussions on investment opportunities will continue over sector specific business-to-business meetings that will continue on the sidelines of the visit.

On the sidelines, Abdul Razzak Dawood and Haroon Sharif also met Qatari Minister of Commerce Ali Bin Ahmed Al Kuwari as well as Sheikh Faisal Bin Thani Al Thani, from Qatar Investment Authority (QIA).

During the meetings, Razak Dawood explained the priorities of the government and the reform drives to improve the overall business and investment climate in Pakistan. Chairman BOI briefed on various projects and investment opportunities in the country. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Qatar Financial Center and Pakistan Stock Exchange as well.

Meanwhile, Pakistani delegation arrived in Doha on Saturday. A networking dinner was arranged in honor of Pakistani delegation, which provided an opportunity to the delegates and hosts to connect before engaging in productive discussions over the next two days. Upon arrival, the head of Pakistani delegation, Abdul Razak Dawood, told local media that objectives of the visit were to look for investment in large projects of strategic nature, like power sector, and to explore options for private businessmen of both countries. Dawood explained the ‘ease of doing business’ and other reforms to highlight that the investment climate in Pakistan was constantly improving.

Chairman BoI Haroon Sharif explained the sectors in which the investment opportunities were being explored between the two countries. He stressed that the government’s top priority was investment in ‘Tourism & Hospitality’, among other sectors, and asked Qatari companies to invest in this particular sector in Pakistan. Sharif added that liberal visa regime adopted by the current government would enhance the growth in this sector, which provides a unique opportunity to the interested investors in tourism.