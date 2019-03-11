Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has decided to take up the issue of Line of Control (LOC) violations by India at the forum of the Parliamentary Union of OIC Member States (PUIC), which is holding its preliminary session from March 10 to 14 in Rabat, Morocco.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has nominated a parliamentary delegation, led by Chairman of Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam, for participation in the 14th plenary Session of the PUIC, a National Assembly Secretariat press release said here Sunday.

The delegation will seize the opportunity to apprise the 54-member PUIC forum of the continued violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by India, which has brought the region to the brink of war and devastation.

The Pakistani delegates will take into confidence the parliamentary colleagues from Muslim countries on the steps taken by the parliament and government of Pakistan for peace and stability in the region, especially after the recent Indian aggression.

“On the instructions of the NA speaker, two resolutions have been included on the agenda items of the 14th PUIC conference. One is about the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and the other is about Protecting Muslim Women and Children in the area under occupation and conflict,” the press release said.

The Pakistani delegation would urge the Muslim world to take note of the prevailing situation in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir and its serious implications for international and regional peace and security.