LAHORE-Punjab Food Authority (PFA) wasted 33,000 litres adulterated milk in the city during the last week.

On the special instructions of PFA Director General Capt (r) Muhammad Usman, the teams of PFA checked over 100,000 liters milk in 34 tankers which were entering the city from Okara and Kasur districts.

After finding adulterated milk during test with modern machines on the spot, the vigilance teams destroyed 18,000 liters adulterated milk of six trucks coming from Okara while the PFA teams had also destroyed 15,000 liters adulterated milk on the spot coming from Kasur areas.

In this way, a total of 33,000 adulterated milk was wasted during last one week.