LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved health cards for the government employees, and directed the authorities concerned to prepare a plan for that.

It is not clear how long would it take the administration to come up with a plan; however, it is expected that the policy in this regard would be announced in the next year’s budget.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government is starting sanitation week from March 18. In rural areas, the campaign will be started from April 18.