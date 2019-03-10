Share:

LAHORE-A 24-year-old policeman was shot dead at the residence of his girlfriend in Batapur police precincts on early Sunday. The body was shifted to the morgue fro autopsy.

The deceased was identified by police as Muhammad Asif, who was serving as a constable in the Special Protection Unit of the Lahore police.

A police official told The Nation that Asif had developed love-affair with the daughter of Rana Aslam, a resident of Batapur.

He said that Asif went to see his girlfriend late Saturday night. “Constable Asif was sitting in the bedroom along with his girlfriend when relatives of the girl including her brothers entered the room and opened straight fire on him,” the duty officer at the Batapur police station said. As a result, Asif died on the spot. The killers fled instantly.

An official of investigation police said that the body was lying beneath the bed in a pool of blood as they reached the bedroom. He said the victim was shot multiple times. The police called rescue workers who shifted the body to the morgue.

Police sources said that Rana Aslam and his family members fled their home soon after the killing. The main gate was locked from outside as police reached there. Police investigators and forensic experts also visited the crime scene to collect evidences on early Sunday. The police also recorded statements of local residents in connection with the shooting.

The Batapur police launched investigation after registering a murder case against Rana Aslam and his sons. No arrest was made till late Sunday.

MAN DIES A VAN HITS MOTORCYCLE

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed when a speedy van smashed into his two-wheeler near Araiyan bus-stop on the Raiwind Road.

Rescue workers said the victim identified as Awais died on the spot. The van driver managed to escape from the scene. The police shifted the body to hospital and were investigating the incident.