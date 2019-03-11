Share:

KHYBER - A protest rally against the merger of erstwhile Fata into Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and in favour of a separate province was held here in Bara bazaar on Sunday.

The activity was jointly organised by Khyber Union, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) local chapter, Awami Inqelab and Anjuman-e-Tajeraan at the main square of Bara Bazaar.

Apart from the political workers, a large number of Khasadar personnel and general masses participated in the protest and initiated a sit-in at Khyber Square and blocked the main road for all kind of traffic.

Speaking on the occasion, former Member Parliament Hameedullah Jan Afridi, President Awami Inqelab Attaullah Afridi, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Bara Khan Wali Afridi and others said that the main purpose of merging tribal belt into Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was to get hold of minerals present in the area rather than facilitating the tribal people.

“We need a separate province and not merger and we require our own Khasadar and Levies Forces and not police system in the area,” they said.

They threatened that if their demands were not met, they would set on fire, the newly established anti-narcotics checkpoint in Shen Kamr area of Bara.