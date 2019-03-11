KHYBER - A protest rally against the merger of erstwhile Fata into Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and in favour of a separate province was held here in Bara bazaar on Sunday.

READ MORE: Promotion of industrial sector top priority: Buzdar

The activity was jointly organised by Khyber Union, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) local chapter, Awami Inqelab and Anjuman-e-Tajeraan at the main square of Bara Bazaar.

Apart from the political workers, a large number of Khasadar personnel and general masses participated in the protest and initiated a sit-in at Khyber Square and blocked the main road for all kind of traffic.

Speaking on the occasion, former Member Parliament Hameedullah Jan Afridi, President Awami Inqelab Attaullah Afridi, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Bara Khan Wali Afridi and others said that the main purpose of merging tribal belt into Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was to get hold of minerals present in the area rather than facilitating the tribal people.

“We need a separate province and not merger and we require our own Khasadar and Levies Forces and not police system in the area,” they said.

READ MORE: Venezuelans call for dialogue as political crisis drags on

They threatened that if their demands were not met, they would set on fire, the newly established anti-narcotics checkpoint in Shen Kamr area of Bara.

 