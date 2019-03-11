Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Met office has forecast widespread rain/thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) associated with gusty winds (snowfall over hills) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faislabad divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Heavy rain may trigger landslides in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. According to the synoptic situations, a fresh westerly wave is currently affecting Balochistan and is likely to persist over upper parts of the country till Monday (night).

Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.However, rain occurred at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Makran, Kalat, Sibbi, Larkana and Sukkur divisions, while at isolated places in Karachi and D.G khan divisions.

Following rainfalls were recorded during Last 24 hrs:

Balochistan: Quetta 36 mm, Sibbi 20mm, Kalat 16mm, Barkhan 12mm, Panjgur 04mm, Zhob, Ormara 03 mm, Lasbella 02, Sibbi Trace, Sindh: Jaccobabad 05 mm, and Moen-jo-daro 04, Karachi Trace, Punjab: D.G khan Trace. Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperatures were recorded as follow: Bagrote -08°C, Kalam -07°C, Astore -06°C, Hunza -03°C, Parachinar, Gupis, Malamjabba -02°C, Drosh & Skardu -01°C,Islambad 06C, Peshawar 09C ,Lahore 09C.