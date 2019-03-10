Share:

RAWALPINDI-Over 6,350 homeless people were provided free accommodation facility in Raja Bazaar Shelter Home inaugurated here in December.

According to focal person Shelter Home Hafiz Imran, Punjab government on directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan had established the shelter home to provide proper accommodation facility to the homeless and poor citizens.

He said that initially, arrangements were made for 80 persons in the basement of Raja Bazaar Parking Plaza; however, the facility was later enhanced for 125 persons.

The basement is being used as a Shelter Home temporarily while a proper shelter home’s building would be constructed after pointing out a suitable place for the purpose, he added.

To a question, he said that the basement of the parking plaza was finalised as the government wanted to start the shelter home immediately to provide shelter to people in the harsh winter.

“The project is aimed at restoring self-respect of those who spend night under the open sky,” he said, adding that it was also aimed at broadening the circle of the state’s social responsibility.

To another question, he said that expenditures of the shelter home were being borne through donations by philanthropists.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed Punjab government to establish a shelter home in Rawalpindi so the people who sleep in the open could spend the night at safe place during the harsh winter and could be provided three times meals, he said.