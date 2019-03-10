Share:

BEIJING- China has stepped up efforts to promote “red tourism” which features visits to sites with significance of revolutionary history, said the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

More revolutionary museums will be open to the public for free and more creative cultural products of revolutionary relics will be developed, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, the red tourism sites are encouraged to increase cooperation with surrounding schools, the Communist Party of China (CPC) committees and government institutions, to attract more students and party members to learn about the country’s revolutionary history.

China has 33,315 revolutionary sites and relics on record. Statistics show that more than 800 million red tourism trips are made on average every year.

In recent years, red tourism has gained great popularity in China. In the city of Jinggangshan in east China’s Jiangxi Province, the center of early revolutionary activities of the CPC, tourists clad in Red Army uniforms visit places where revolutionary figures once lived and worked.

In the first 10 months of 2018, Jinggangshan received more than 10 million tourists, generating tourism revenue of more than 10 billion yuan (1.49 billion U.S. dollars), up almost 10 percent year on year, according to local government figures.