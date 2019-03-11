Share:

Saudi Arabia 's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir will visit India today (Monday).

During his visit, the Saudi foreign minister will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, diplomatic sources said.

Adel al-Jubeir's India visit comes following his visit to Pakistan during which he met Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army Chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The Saudi foreign minister had conveyed a special message of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to PM Imran and held discussions on the recent tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi.