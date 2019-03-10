Share:

LAHORE- Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) and its chairman Dr Seed Akhter on first successful transplant of liver at PKLI.

Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday tweeted “Got great news of successful liver transplant procedure at PKLI. Congrats to Dr Saeed Akhtar, Dr Faisal Dar, former health minister Kh Salman Rafique and relevant health dept officials for their efforts in setting up this public sector facility- 100 percent free for those who can’t afford”. PKLI is a Public-Private Partnership between the Punjab government and PKLI build on 50 acre land of Lahore Knowledge City.