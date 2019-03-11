Share:

Lahore - Even developed world regulators allows gas companies UFG or unaccounted for gas at 6% where there is zero or negligible theft, a statement said. Ogra has allowed UFG to gas company at 6.9% while SNGPL’s total UFG is around 10.9%. A very small component of that is theft. The comparable electric utilities have much higher line losses, the statement said. SNGPL’s total UFG is Rs17.7b approx per FY 17-18. The regulator allows 6.9% (Rs11.3b) in the gas price while remaining amount of Rs6.4b has to be borne by the company itself out of its own sources and is not passed on to gas consumers, it said.