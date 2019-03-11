Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that speedy completion of ongoing projects was the priority of his government.

He particularly directed that the buildings already completed in health sector should be utilised for delivery of services and these buildings should soon be handed over to the department concerned, he added. He was presiding over a meeting at CM Secretariat Peshawar. Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Jhagra, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Finance Shakeel Qadir and other concerned authorities attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday proposed extension of Swat Motorway from Chakdara to Mingora to the federal government pleading it would help promote tourism, industry as well as generate opportunities of employment in the region.

He directed the relevant quarters to send documents to this effect to the federal government. The decision was made in a meeting held in Peshawar with Mahmood Khan in the chair. Minister for Communications Akbar Ayub, Secretary Communications, Chief of Strategic Support Unit, MD Pakhtunkhwa Highways and others were also present on this occasion.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the second extension of Swat Motorway i.e. from Chakdara to Mingora covering 41 kilometres with an estimated cost of Rs31,881 million. Two interchanges, three bridges, and 27 underpasses are proposed in the said project.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister hinted the National Highway Authority would carry out the proposed project.