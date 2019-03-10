Share:

KARACHI-Tarzz, Pakistan’s leading high-street brand is welcoming spring with the launch of the ‘Aaye Mosam’ collection as part of a brand new line, ZYRA.

‘Aaye Mosam’, ZYRA’s first ever collection, sets the bar for affordability with prices starting at Rs 750.

With spring unfolding across the country, the fabric dabbles with a colour palette dominated by fresh summer hues that are set off by bright pops of color and complemented by varied textures and embroideries. The range of fabrics varies from single pieces to two- and three-pieces and head-turning floral prints have been conceived keeping the changing season in mind.

The collection’s aesthetics are diverse, with designs catering to the varying tastes of Tarzz’s clientele. The ZYRA woman will be comfortable in her own skin and yet, will have no trouble looking unique and standing out!

The ZYRA range has been unveiled at the Tarzz store in Dolmen Mall, Clifton.

The event was attended by who’s who of fashion industry, socialites, media fraternity and celebrities like Sarah Khan, Anum Fayyaz, Hina Altaf, Sumbul Iqbal. The event and PR was handled by Take-II.