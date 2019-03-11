Share:

ISLAMABAD - The imports of transport group decreased by 28.87 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year compared to the same month of last year. The transport group imports during July-January (2018-19) were recorded at $1826.127 million against the imports of $2567.322 million during July-January (2017-18), according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the transport group, the imports of Completely Built Units (CBU) buses, trucks and other heavy vehicles decreased by 40.05 percent, from $147.743 million last year to $88.574 million whereas the imports of CBU motor cars decreased by 36.08 percent, from $302.616 million to $193.430.

The imports of CBU motorcycles also witnessed negative growth of 41.19 percent by falling from $3.982 million to $2.342 million. On the other hand, the imports of Completely Knocked Down (CKD) or Semi- Knocked Down (SKD) buses, trucks and other heavy vehicles increased by 8.23 percent, from $209.253 million to $226.466 million.

The imports of CKD/SKD motor cars increased from $450.259 million to $488.505 million, showing growth of 8.49 percent whereas the imports of CKD/SKD motorcycles increased by 4.13 percent, from $60.336 million to $62.827 million.