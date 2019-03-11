Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that the success of Billion Tree Tsunami had been unprecedented which led to increase the forest cover of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province by 4 per cent.

“From nurseries to full forest areas, the success of Billion Tree Tsunami has been unprecedented with public & pvt (private) involvement.,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

He said that the very success of Billion Tree Tsunami gave the government confidence to take the initiative to 10 Billion Tree Tsunami .

He said that KP’s forest cover had increased by 4 per cent contributing to the fight against climate change. The Prime Minister also shared four images, including his selfie with some grown trees in the backdrop.

The other images showed the dense green forest and the school children holding saplings for plantation.