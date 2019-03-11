Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - Two persons including a woman have been killed and four others sustained injuries when Indian army resorted to firing and shelling on Line of Control (LoC) at Pando sector in Hattian Bala district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, local administration said.

One Ghulam Hussain Shah s/o Rehmat Shah died in village Gayl near Chakothi town when hit by a shell landed near his house while a woman Noshad Bibi was killed inside her house hit by a shell at village Meera Bakot, Deputy Commissioner Hattia Bala Raja Imran Shaheen said.

Intermittent firing and shelling in different villages continued throughout the day injuring four other people and damaging four houses in Gayl, Meera Bakot, Saran and Khaliana villages, Shaheen said.

Four injured were identified as Raja Mehmood, Zakar, Zahida Bibi and Ghulam Muhammad.