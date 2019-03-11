Share:

The Venezuelan Army has introduced an air surveillance system over the country's power lines to protect its energy system and prevent further incidents, Venezuela’s Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said.

"The Venezuelan National Armed Forces launched an air surveillance system for power lines today, and since yesterday they have occupied all strategic facilities… for physical protection at various levels in order to stabilise the system and prevent any other attacks", Lopez said Sunday as broadcast by the channel VTV.

A blackout swept Venezuela on Thursday as national electricity supplier Corpoelec reported of "sabotage" at a major hydroelectric power plant called Guri.

Media outlets have subsequently reported about power outages in 21 out of 23 Venezuelan states. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has blamed the United States for waging an energy war against Venezuela. Washington has denied having a role in the crisis.