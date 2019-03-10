Share:

ISLAMABAD-Surging prices of tomatoes in twin cities have reduced purchasing capacity of customers, mostly women, compelling them to seek alternate ways for preparing every day food.

Tomatoes which were usually sold at a rate of Rs40 to Rs70 per kg in normal days are now sold between the ranges of Rs140 to Rs170 per kg depending on the quality.

Due to the high price, many sellers are avoiding to bring tomatoes in market causing artificial shortage of the product.

A house wife Farhat Noreen said that after facing the issue so many times, she found an alternative and started freezing tomatoes when it was available at cheaper rates.

Although the taste, texture, and nutritional value of frozen vegetables are not like the fresh ones but it is economical for me, she said.

Kalsoom Bibi, a house wife, said that due to the surging prices of tomatoes, they use other alternatives like yogurt for preparing everyday food.

Kalsoom Bibi said that taking benefit of the situation, many people were selling low-quality tomatoes for high rates and people were compelled to compromise on the quality of the commodity.

I decided not to compromise on this much high price and use alternatives to prepare food, Kalsoom Bibi said.

Kalsoom Bibi added that many women used to frozen tomatoes for storage purpose during price hike situation but she did not like taste of frozen tomatoes.

Kalsoom Bibi said that the frozen tomatoes are also not healthy for consumption according to various health experts.

A vegetable seller, Akhter, said that the rates of tomatoes in the wholesale market are so much high and they could not afford to sell it for lower than the cost prices.

He said that they also understood the problems being faced by the people but the government should take strong action to control the prices of basic commodities at all levels, he said.

Another vender, Karim, said that main reason of surging prices were hoarders and profiteers involved in the sale of products at high prices and vendors were completely blameless in this regard.

Karim further said that that it was responsibility of the Islamabad administration to ensure availability of food and vegetables to the residents at reasonable prices and if administration takes strong action against profiteers, the prices of these commodities can be reduced.