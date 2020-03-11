Share:

LAHORE - David Wiese’s smashing second last six steered Lahore Qalandars to five-wicket victory over Peshawar Zalmi in the crucial Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 match played here at jam-packed Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday night.

Lahore Qalandars started their run-chase in a great style as their openers Fakhar Zaman and skipper Sohail Khan added significant 50 runs for the first-wicket stand. Captain Sohail Akhtar was the first victim of Peshawar Zalmi’s bowling as he was run out by wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal on the through of Haider Ali. Sohail played 19 balls to gather 21 runs, with the help of three boundaries. Chris Lynn then joined opener Fakhar and both added valuable 96 runs for the second-wicket partnership.

After playing so well, Lynn’s wicket was claimed by Brathwaite, when he was playing at his individual score of 59 runs, which he scored in 32 balls, with the help of six fours and four sixes. In the very next over, Fakhar Zaman couldn’t prolong his innings at this crucial time and was sent packing by Zalmi’s captain Wahab Riaz. He hammered 46-ball 63 runs, which include four boundaries and three sixes.

It was any team’s match in the last three overs as after 17 overs, Qalandars needed 32 runs for victory. In the eighteenth over, Qalandars got big blow as they first lost the wicket of Muhammad Hafeez (4) and then heroes of last two matches, Ben Dunk, who could add just 7 runs in the total as Qalandars were struggling at 160-5 in 17.5 overs. In the last two overs, Qaladars needed 24 runs with five wickets still in their hands. Davis Wiese and Samit Patel were on the crease and it were nail-biting moments for both the teams. But both the Qalandars batsmen played with responsibility and added crucial 16 runs in the total, making it 180-5 in 19 overs.

In the last over, Qalandars were just eight runs away from much-needed victory. Brathwaite started the penultimate over well and as no score was gathered on the first ball. Patel get single on the next ball and then on the third one, Wiese got one leg bye run. Patel also took a single on bye as it was 183-5 on the board. In the second last ball of the match, David Wiese played a magnificent shot, a towering six, which guided Lahore Qalandars to a five-wicket triumph. For Peshawar Zalmi, Carlos Brathwaite could bowl well and claimed three wickets for 28 runs while captain Wahab Riaz got one wicket. Fakhar Zaman was declared player of the match.

Earlier, brilliant batting display by Shoaib Malik and Haider Ali helped Peshawar Zalmi post 187/7 on the board in the allotted 20 overs. Zalmi couldn’t start their innings well and kept on losing wickets on regular intervals as they lost opener Kamran Akmal (12), Tom Bonton (0) and Liam Livingstone (4) cheaply. It was then fourth-wicket partnership between former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik and promising Haider Ali giving respectability to Zalmi’s total.

Haider Ali was top scorer from Peshawar as he smashed in 43-ball 69 runs, laced with four boundaries and as many sixes while Malik also punished Lahore bowlers severely and cracked 43-ball 62 runs, which include seven fours and two sixes. In 15.2 overs, Malik was sent packing by David Wiese at the total of 140. Carlos Brathwaite batted well and contributed 11-ball 16 runs and after that, no big contribution was witnessed from any Zalmi’s batsman as Lewis Gregory (8), Wahab Riaz (1) and Hassan Ali (7) couldn’t cross the double figures as the Zalmi’s innings was folded was 187-7. Shaheen Shah Afridi was main wrecker-in-chief of Zalmi’s batting line up as he clinched three wickets for 28 runs while Samit Patel bagged two wickets for 37 runs.

Scorecard

PESHAWAR ZALMI:

Kamran Akmal c Haris b Patel 12

T Banton c Hafeez b Shaheen 0

LS Livingstone c Fakhar b Patel 4

Shoaib Malik c Fakhar b Wiese 62

Haider Ali c Dunk b Dilbar 69

L Gregory b Shaheen 8

CR Brathwaite not out 16

Wahab Riaz b Shaheen 1

Hasan Ali not out 7

EXTRAS: (w8) 8

TOTAL: (7 wkts, 20 overs) 187

FOW: 1-1, 2-10, 3-24, 4-140, 5-155, 6-163, 7-169.

BOWLING: Shaheen 4-0-28-3; Patel 4-0-37-2; Dilbar 4-0-38-1; Haris 4-0-39-0; Maaz 1-0-14-0; Wiese 3-0-31-1.

LAHORE QALANDARS:

Fakhar Zaman c Yasir b Wahab 63

Sohail Akhtar run out 21

CA Lynn c Yasir b Brathwaite 59

BR Dunk c Banton b Brathwaite 7

M Hafeez c Gregory b Brathwaite 4

SR Patel not out 111

D Wiese not out 17

EXTRAS: (b1, lb3, w3) 7

TOTAL: (5 wkts, 19.5 overs) 189

FOW: 1-50, 2-146, 3-148, 4-158, 5-160.

BOWLING: Hasan 4-0-37-0; Rahat 4-0-44-0; Wahab 4-0-27-1; Yasir 3-0-26-0; Gregory 2-0-23-0; Brathwaite 2.5-0-28-3.

TOSS: Lahore Qalandars

UMPIRES: Michael Gough, Aleem Dar

Points Table

TEAM M W L PT NRR

Multan Sultans 7 5 1 11 1.547

Peshawar Zalmi 9 4 4 9 -0.048

Lahore Qalandars 8 4 4 8 -0.019

Islamabad United 9 3 5 7 0.259

Karachi Kings 7 3 3 7 -0.249

Quetta Gladiators 8 3 5 6 -1.052