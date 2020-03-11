Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Housing and Works Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema said yesterday that they are going to inaugurate seven housing projects. Six out of these projects are being started by the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority while a program would be implemented by the Pakistan Housing Authority. The total worth of these projects is around 100 billion rupees. The minister said that these projects would not only provide accommodations to homeless people but also create economic activity in the housing sector. He said due to poor planning in previous governments, currently the country is facing a shortfall of 10 million houses, which makes ownership of a house for government officials near to impossible. He said further that they are trying to provide affordable living to government employees and they will be offered financial facilities from banks as well.