KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Af­fairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Sindh government was tak­ing effective and concrete steps to deal with the expected cases of cronovirus. Provincial Informa­tion Minister said that in this re­gard complete data of the people coming from abroad was being collected. He requested the peo­ple not to panic. The provincial Minister for Information and Lo­cal Government expressed views while talking to the journalists on Tuesday. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that no match of the second phase of Pakistan Super League was being cancelled, and all matches would be played as scheduled.

Provincial Information Min­ister said that the cricket fans should not be disappointed as Sindh Government had ensured that no match of Pakistan Super League could be cancelled due to the Coronavirus. He explained that none of the new cases of the Coronavirus had any linkage with China or Iran. Three Coronavirus patients had arrived from Lon­don via Dubai through Emirates Airlines, he added.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that complete arrangements to detect the cases of Cronovirus had been made including screen­ing of the people coming from abroad at the airports.

The provincial Minister for In­formation and Local Government said that there was no need to be afraid of the Cronivirus. We should be together in the fight against this novel Cronovirus, he said. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah

said that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah was re­viewing the situation arising out of the spread of the Cronovirus on a daily basis while presid­ing over the meeting of the task force formed in this regard. The Provincial Minister for Informa­tion said that all relevant depart­ments were not only in close con­tact in this regard, but they were in a high alert position as well.

SINDH HEALTH DEPARTMENT TO SET UP HEALTH DESK

Sindh health department will be setting up its own health desk at the Quaid e Azam Internation­al Airport to screen passengers reaching Karachi from different destinations.

A decision in this context has been made by provincial minister for health and population wel­fare, Dr. Azra Peechuho during a meeting attended by officials of the health department to review emergence of new cases of the corona virus disease (COVID -19) among people with history of for­eign visits during recent past.

It was also agreed that the pro­vincial health department will soon issue an advisory for people to self-quarantine for 14 days if have reached Karachi, during past 15 days or so, from a country with positive cases.

All private and public hospitals would be required to establish a front desk to ensure coordina­tion with provincial health de­partment in identification of sus­pected cases. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were men­tioned to had already been pro­vided to these hospitals as how to deal with patients tested positive. Sindh Government Gadap Hospi­tal was said to have been already prepared as an isolation facility for patients confirmed to have contracted COVID 19