KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Sindh government was taking effective and concrete steps to deal with the expected cases of cronovirus. Provincial Information Minister said that in this regard complete data of the people coming from abroad was being collected. He requested the people not to panic. The provincial Minister for Information and Local Government expressed views while talking to the journalists on Tuesday. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that no match of the second phase of Pakistan Super League was being cancelled, and all matches would be played as scheduled.
Provincial Information Minister said that the cricket fans should not be disappointed as Sindh Government had ensured that no match of Pakistan Super League could be cancelled due to the Coronavirus. He explained that none of the new cases of the Coronavirus had any linkage with China or Iran. Three Coronavirus patients had arrived from London via Dubai through Emirates Airlines, he added.
Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that complete arrangements to detect the cases of Cronovirus had been made including screening of the people coming from abroad at the airports.
The provincial Minister for Information and Local Government said that there was no need to be afraid of the Cronivirus. We should be together in the fight against this novel Cronovirus, he said. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah
said that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah was reviewing the situation arising out of the spread of the Cronovirus on a daily basis while presiding over the meeting of the task force formed in this regard. The Provincial Minister for Information said that all relevant departments were not only in close contact in this regard, but they were in a high alert position as well.
SINDH HEALTH DEPARTMENT TO SET UP HEALTH DESK
Sindh health department will be setting up its own health desk at the Quaid e Azam International Airport to screen passengers reaching Karachi from different destinations.
A decision in this context has been made by provincial minister for health and population welfare, Dr. Azra Peechuho during a meeting attended by officials of the health department to review emergence of new cases of the corona virus disease (COVID -19) among people with history of foreign visits during recent past.
It was also agreed that the provincial health department will soon issue an advisory for people to self-quarantine for 14 days if have reached Karachi, during past 15 days or so, from a country with positive cases.
All private and public hospitals would be required to establish a front desk to ensure coordination with provincial health department in identification of suspected cases. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were mentioned to had already been provided to these hospitals as how to deal with patients tested positive. Sindh Government Gadap Hospital was said to have been already prepared as an isolation facility for patients confirmed to have contracted COVID 19