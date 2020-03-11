Share:

ISLAMABAD-President Dr. Arif Alvi has stressed the need for collaborative efforts to deal with common challenges and threats including global warming, viruses and religious as well as national conflicts. Addressing the launching ceremony of Institute of Risk Management here on Tuesday, the President pointed out that global warming, viruses, religious rivalries and national conflicts are the major prevailing threats to the world community.

He said that global warming poses a huge risk to the humanity but regretted that it is not being understood by the world.

Referring to the collapse of a building in Karachi which claimed 27 lives, the President stressed that they should be concerned to build more secure structures.

He said it is important to understand that good governance and effective risk management is not only essential and beneficial for the private sector but it is equally important for the public sector as well.

He said the government has supported and encouraged the adoption of best governance, risk management and compliance practices in all government offices to ensure a corruption-free Pakistan. Managing Director Mari Petroleum Company Limited Ishfaq Nadeem Ahmad also spoke on the occasion.