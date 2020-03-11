Share:

ISLAMABAD-Angelina Jolie has had to endure watching her daughters, Zahara and Shiloh, undergo surgeries over the last two months. So it made perfect sense for the actress and humanitarian to spend some quality casual time with both girls by taking them to the movies in Los Angeles. The trio was spotted moments after their SUV pulled up to the parking lot and gingerly walked to the theater. Being that Shiloh most recently went under the knife for hip surgery, the 13 year old needed the assistance of her mother, who got out of the vehicle and quickly handed her a pair of crutches.

The Oscar-winning actress looked stylish in a black dress that was partially covered up with a black overcoat. She also donned dark sunglasses, brown flats and had her dark brown locks pulled into a bun. Keeping with her penchant for casual wear, Shiloh wore black shorts with a grey sweatshirt, black Converse sneakers and her blonde hair in a short bob cut.