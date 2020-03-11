Share:

RAWALPINDI - The incidents of car lifting have increased in the limits of police station Civil Lines as the auto theft gang has stolen yet another car outside the District Courts, informed sources on Tuesday. Earlier, the auto thieves have picked up a car of a lawyer and motorcycle of SHO Civil Lines from inside the police station putting a serious question mark on the performance of police, they said. Interestingly, the car lifters have ranged up the owner of the car lifted on Monday and demanded Rs 350,000 to return the car. However, the Civil Lines police have badly failed in arresting the linkers of auto theft gang despite registration of a case and provision of cell numbers of the callers by the victim, they said. In the FIR, the victim Syed Sajjad Hussain Shah, resident of Adiala Road, told the police he had parked his car (RLA-189) outside Katcheri and went to the chamber of his lawyer in connection with hearing of a case. He added that meanwhile he received a phone call from an unknown person. He said the caller told him his car had been stolen and demanded Rs 350,000 to return his car. ASP Civil Lines Circles Beenish Fatima, however, when contacted by The Nation for her comments, said she had contacted with the victim and assured him the car jackers would be arrested soon.

Palestinian envoy visits RCCI House

RAWALPINDI - Palestinian Ambassador Ahmed Jawad Rabie yesterday visited the RCCI house. On the occasion, he met with RCCI President Saboor Malik and discussed anenues to expand trade volume between both countries. He said that there was a need for promoting relations between the business communities of both the countries to promote bilateral economic cooperation.

The ambassador said that his country would provide one million olive plants to carry forward the plantation drive in Pakistan. The envoy expressed his gratitude for giving educational opportunities to more than 50,000 Palestinian students who graduated from Pakistani universities and were contributing to the development of Palestine.

He suggested for enhancing interaction between the chambers of commerce of the two countries.

He said that bilateral cooperation in pharmaceutical, food, dates, tourism and services sectors could be enhanced.

Speaking on the occasion, President RCCI Saboor Malik said that the hearts of the people of Pakistan and the business community are with the Palestinian people. Business community strongly condemns Israeli atrocities and violent acts against Palestinians.

Private sector’s cooperation between the two countries is essential, he said.

He further said that bilateral trade relations can be further strengthened through close cooperation and exchanges at the Chamber of Commerce and the delegation level.

He also gave the Ambassador a briefing on the ongoing activities of the Chamber. He also invited the Ambassador to attend the Rawal Expo 2020.