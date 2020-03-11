Share:

Lahore (PR): Bahria Town International Hospital, Fatima Memorial Hospital & Fresenius Medical Care have collaborated to launch the First Peritoneal Dialysis Academy of Pakistan. It was a 3-day event with participants from all over Pakistan being taught a way of dialysis that can be done at home safely. Dr. Ahad Qayyum, Prof Nauman Tarif, Dr. M. Mohsin, and Mr. Rizwan Hafeez provided skills training to all the participants. Bahria International Hospital is an International standard Hospital. It is the tradition of Bahria Town that plays a vital role in the development of the country.