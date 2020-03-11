Share:

The PTI government seems determined to prove it to the world that it has discovered a unique brand of “parliamentary democracy,” which can deliver and sustain itself, even without having a lively parliament.

Without setting a substantive agenda, it keeps summoning the national assembly sessions. Almost each of their sittings always compels people to wonder about the worth and utility of this forum. The sitting on Tuesday was no exception. It may rather provoke the left behind millions of this country to start praying for the quick demise of ‘such a useless institution’.

The day was reserved for private initiatives in legislation. Many members from both sides of the house had prepared more than thirty laws with diligent looking vigour. Some of the proposed laws, if passed by the national assembly, could certainly introduce radically new practices.

For example, there was a bill, proposed by Junaid Akbar of the PTI, which desired that provincial assemblies should elect senators through show of hands, instead of stamping on the ballot in secrecy. Far more consequential was another bill, which Sardar Akhter Mengal of the Balochistan National Assembly had tabled.

If approved, the proposed law would block “outsiders” to get themselves registered as “permanent residents” of Gwadar, having the right of casting their votes in elections held to get representatives of this city for the national and the provincial assembly.

Since the development of a state of the art port in Gwadar in early 2000, the overwhelming majority of its residents continue suspecting, too strongly, that eventually the “outsiders” would take over their city. The much trumpeted launch of the CPEC had deepened their anxiety. The Bill proposed by Akhter Mengal Tuesday will certainly transmit an assuaging message.

Things were surely going smooth and purely businesslike, when Qasim Suri, the Deputy Speaker, suddenly decided to give the floor to Murad Saeed. Nothing on the day’s agenda required his intervention. And immediately after getting the floor, this youthful defender of the PTI, clearly expressed the intent of lynching Shahbaz Sharif while availing the facility of speaking on a point of order.

With a loudly reprimanding tone and mocking words, Saeed tried to look as if being too agitated about the absence of the Opposition Leader from the house for the past many months. With utmost contempt, he also recalled that the PML-N President had gone to London, ostensibly to take care of his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif. The former prime minister had been spending time in jail for committing a serious crime of corruption. His deteriorating health furnished grounds to seek his release on bail.

Shahbaz Sharif, Murad Saeed went on recalling with contemptuous anger, had himself being released on bail after spending many months in jail. But he made himself the guarantor and singed a bond, committing that after addressing his health issues, Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan. Many months have passed since then. Both the brothers have yet not come to the country.

The front benches of the PML-N were almost deserted when Saeed took the floor. He could thus get away by also recalling that like his father, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif was also facing serious charges of corruption. His younger brother, Suleiman Shahbaz, committed such crimes as well. But he eluded the possible arrest and subsequent investigations after fleeing abroad. Whole of the Sharif family, Saeed continued thundering, is a “gang of thieves and plunderers” and most of them are “wanted criminals.”

He did not finish there. As if after “showing mirror” to the PML-N, he switched his ire towards the PPP and once again started to wail over the score of deaths that keep happening in the hometown of Bhuttos, Larkana, due to biting by stray dogs.

In spite of having negligible numbers, the PPP could not take it. Led by Ms. Shazia Marri, they kept reminding the Deputy Speaker that the sitting was reserved for private initiatives in legislation. Qasim Suri was not behaving up to the caliber of his office while giving floor to a federal minister for scoring points against the opposition on this day.

The stern-faced Suri acted deaf to their objections. That also provoked some PML-N members to stand up and start shouting rude remarks against the person of Murad Saeed. As if to “put Saeed in his place,” Qadir Patel dramatically entered the house. In a previous sitting of the national assembly some weeks ago, this PPP member from Karachi had delivered a spicy speech, which targeted Saeed and his leader with ruthless use of innuendos. The PTI did feel embarrassed and baffled with his speech.

Saeed was not willing to bend Tuesday. He went on with an assaulting speech. In desperation a score of the opposition members rushed to the speaker’s dais and kept shouting at the deputy speaker for telling him that he was not being fair. Suri was yet not moved.

It was but obvious that after Murad Saeed, the opposition would forcefully demand the floor for responding to his speech. Suri prevented the same by suddenly adjourning the house until Wednesday morning. Murad Saeed indeed got away with delivering a highly provocative speech. Wonder how the rudderless opposition would now want to get even.

Murad Saeed surely proved the scene-stealer Tuesday. Some questions he had put to the opposition were definitely potent and legitimate. Taking on the opposition, however, he conveniently forgot that at the outset of the Tuesday sitting, Raja Riaz, a PTI member from Faisalabad had also embarrassed the government by vigorously taking on Razzaque Dawood, the advisor on Commerce.

Raja Riaz is a very experienced politician from Faisalabad. He savours almost invincible support in home constituency that provides him with solid strength to bluntly express his opinions. Speaking through a point of order, Raja Riaz, aggressively complained that “all industrialists” of his town were actively considering closing of their businesses. Most of them are the lead exporters of Pakistan, but the minister of commerce is just not willing to spare time for addressing their grievances. Instead of responding to Raja’s speech, the government preferred to ignore it like the bad smell in a room.

Through a calling attention notice, three members from Balochistan also agitated against a statement, attributed to Prime Minister, wherein Imran Khan had sounded as if “planning to pay off all accumulated debts of the country by selling off the assets of Reko Diq.”

This part of Balochistan, Reko Diq, is believed to have one of the largest reservoirs of gold and copper. Many of its blocks were handed over to a multi-national around two decades ago. As Chief Justice, Iftikhar Chaudhry, cancelled the deal with it, however, by suspecting “corrupt practices.” The aggrieved MNC went to an international court and at the end of a prolonged legal battle won the case, which fined Pakistan with a huge penalty for allegedly breaching the contract. Since then Reko Diq keeps waiting for new investors.

Yet the legislators from Balochistan joined hands to aggressively ask as to how the Prime Minister could decide to pay the accumulated debts of Pakistan by selling off the assets of Reko Diq. Article 158 of our constitution clearly states that only the provincial government savours the absolute authority, when it comes to utilize natural resources on its territory.

Omar Ayub, the energetic minister of energy was not present in the house. In his absence, Khayal Zaman, the parliamentary secretary, attempted to assuage. He obviously failed to satisfy, rather provoked Akhter Mengal to deliver a lethal speech on the issue.

With the clear intent of appeasing Mengal, who otherwise is a weighty “ally” of the ruling coalition, Ali Mohammad Khan took the floor. The minister of parliamentary affairs tried hard to appease and please Akhtar Mengal and his comrades by delivering a syrupy speech. Most of it, though, remained focused on drumming the point that Imran Khan remained the one and only prime minister who was not “parochial.” His generous heart feels too strongly for the marginalized segments, especially the ones living in underdeveloped but resource rich province like Balochistan.

Perhaps to compensate for the sycophantic appeasing by Ali Mohammad Khan, Murad Saeed felt forced to speak up for ruthlessly talking on the opposition.