Lahore (PR):Carrefour, operated in Pakistan by Majid Al Futtaim, has introduced a mobile app to better serve its Pakistani customers. The new app brings shoppers across Lahore a simple, digitised, and convenient mobile experience. Through the app, customers can now shop from the comfort of their home and choose from more than 5,000 products available at Carrefour stores, while also receiving reliable and timely delivery right to their doorstep. The application is set to lead the online marketplace in Pakistan, enabling thousands of shoppers to benefit from Carrefour’s extensive product offering. Initially, the app will offer products from the store’s grocery and household sections, eventually expanding to provide textiles, light household items, and fresh food items, adding more choice and value for consumers.