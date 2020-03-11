Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that the Punjab government is going to introduce various incentives for lawyers across the province, which would be announced by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar at the upcoming Lawyers Convention to be held in Lahore on March 16.

He was addressing representatives of the Insaf Lawyer’s Forum and the Bars Associations of Punjab at a meeting held in the committee room of the Alhamra Arts Council on Tuesday. The arrangements for the proposed convention were reviewed and suggestions were also sought from the participants.

Raja Basharat said that the Punjab government has decided to provide grants to High Court Bars, District and Tehsil bars all over the province without any discrimination so that their financial difficulties could be reduced.

“Other incentives include setting up an endowment fund for non-practicing elderly lawyers besides providing free treatment for all lawyers while steps are also underway for new lawyers,” he said.

Lawyer’s representative Anis Ali Hashmi said the positive thinking of the Punjab Chief Minister and Law Minister for the welfare and development of lawyers’ associations is highly commendable. “We hope that on-going measures will strengthen the relationship of the government and the bar and the advocate community could play its part in the development of the nation and the nation with greater earnestness.

In the meeting MPA Zainab Amir, Barrister Umair Niazi, Malik Naveed Sohail, Khalid Awan, Afzaal Butt, Sheikh Shaukat Ali, Mohammad Ahmed Wattoo and other leaders of the ILF were also present in the meeting.